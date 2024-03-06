J&K Court Awards Life Sentence To Man In 2022 Acid Attack Case

SRINAGAR, Mar 6: A court here has given life imprisonment to a man in a 2022 acid attack case and also imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh that would be recovered from his property.

The victim girl was attacked on February 1, 2022 by two people, one of whom was a juvenile, who wanted to “teach her a lesson and take revenge” on her for spurning a marriage proposal.

“The court awards life imprisonment to the convict while terming the case a brutal and inhuman act. The accused, Sajid Rather, has been convicted under 326 A and section 34 of IPC.

“The court has also imposed a fine or Rs 40 lakh. The fine can be recovered from his property. The fine has been imposed under section 421 (1) (b),” victim’s counsel Mir Naveed Gul said. (Agencies)