Government School In Poonch Named After Martyr Paratrooper

POONCH/JAMMU, Mar 6: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday re-named a government school after martyr paratrooper Havaldar Abdul Majid in border district of Poonch.

Majid, a para commando, was among the five soldiers, that included two captains, who lost their lives during an encounter in the jungles of Bajimaal area of Kalakote in Rajouri district on November 22 and 23 last year.

Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were killed in that gunfight.