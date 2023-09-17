J&K | Chinar Corp Commander LG Ghai Reviews Anti-Infiltration Grid On LoC

SRINAGAR, Sep 17: A day after a major infiltration bid was foiled, Army’s Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai visited the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla to review the anti-infiltration and counter-terrorist grid on Sunday.

The Corps Commander Lt Gen Ghai visited the forward area in Uri Sector to review the anti-infiltration and Counter Terrorism grid along the LoC, the Army said. The Corps commander commended troops for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness. He also complimented the troops for the successful conduct of Operation Khanda in which three terrorists were eliminated on September 16.

In a Joint Operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies an infiltration bid was foiled on Saturday in the morning hours along LoC in Uri Sector during which three militants were eliminated. (Agencies)