J&K: CBI raids J&K Bank corporate office in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: The central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has raided the corporate office of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Kashmir capital Srinagar and searches are being carried out for the third consecutive day.

Reliable sources said that sleuths of CBI including one Superintendent of police, four DySP and seven inspectors are part of the raid that is going for the third consecutive day at the corporate office in Srinagar.

They said that “One-time settlement cases from 2012-2019 are being investigated and all accounts are said to be of Kashmirs.”

Further details into the matter are being ascertained, they added. (Agencies)