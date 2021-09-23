Soldier Whose Body Was Found After 416 Days Found Laid To rest In Shopian

Srinagar, Sept 23: An army soldier whose body was found after 416 days was laid to rest at his native village of Reshipora Shopian.
GOC Victor Force, Commander 2 Sector, CO 34 RR were among those who offered tributes to the soldier Shakir Manzoor at his native place. The function was organized in a local ground. Shakir’s decomposed body was found yesterday and his family identified him even as police has gone for DNA test to cent percent confirm the identification.
On 2 August 2020, Shakir (24), a rifleman with the 162 Battalion of Indian Army’s Territorial Army unit, had come home at Reshipora Shopian to celebrate Eid. He was driving back in his car to a nearby army camp where he was posted when he went missing. (Agencies)
