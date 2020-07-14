J&K Bank opens BU in SMVD Narayana Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 14: J&K Bank today opened a new Business Unit (BU) at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Super Speciality Hospital in Katra.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SMVD Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar inaugurated the new BU along with the on-site ATM in presence of the Bank’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajesh Kumar Chhibber, Bank’s Zonal Head Sushil Kumar Gupta as well as Cluster Heads Rajesh Dubey and Rajesh Gupta.

Additional CEO SMVD Shrine Board Vivek Verma, Facility Director SMVD Narayana Hospital M M Mathavan, Principal Nursing College Shaila Keni, CAO Dr Gopal Sharma, president Hotel and Restaurant Association Katra Rakesh Wazir, doctors and other staff of the hospital were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO SMVD Shrine Board said, “The opening of J&K Bank branch here will go a long way in alleviating the inconveniences of the people that frequent this place especially during these tough times when the entire world is grappling with a pandemic. Besides, commissioning of the ATM shall alleviate inconvenience faced by the hospital staff, patients, attendants and locals with regard to availability of cash during odd hours and exigencies”.

“Customer convenience is our priority and we are hopeful that the BU and the ATM will bring ease into the lives of the locals as well as those visiting the hospital by providing easy access to their cash and banking facilities,” he added.

Soon after the inauguration, the CMD and the CEO distributed Kisan Credit Cards among the farmers of the area under the ‘Kisan Pakhwada’ campaign launched by the Government.

Notably, with the inauguration, the Bank has augmented its network of BUs in the country to 951.