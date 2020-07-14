Div Com directs for strictness against SOP violators

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 14: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole topday chaired weekly review meeting on COVID-19 pandemic here.

The Divisional Commissioner directed for taking strict action against the SOP violators for not wearing mask and adhering to social distancing.

He instructed Deputy Commissioners of valley districts to ensure that goods and service providers, customers, transporters, commuters and others do strictly abide by the laid down guidelines regarding Coronavirus for its effective control.

He also called for active involvement of Revenue, Police, FCS&CA, Traffic Police, Municipalities and Legal Metrology departments in strict adherence to the SoPs to curb spread of virus.

The meeting held deliberations on various issues including action taken report on last meeting held, review of contact tracing, pendency of tests in labs and adherence to daily sampling targets, decongestion of hospitals in Srinagar city, dedicated ambulance for covid patients and other matters.

With regard to decongestion of hospitals of Srinagar city, the Div Com directed the concerned for immediate reverse referral and asked them to avoid unnecessary patient referral besides he also instructed to equip all left out hospitals with high flow oxygen facility for better patient care especially during COVID pandemic.

P. K Pole also stressed for dedicated ambulance service for the COVID-19 patients and directed the health authorities to increase bed capacity in all hospitals besides manpower, equipments and consumables.

He also emphasized on timely admission of the patients for thier timely treatment.

The Div Com asked Deputy Commissioners to keep vigil on brick Kiln laborers and workers so that all labourers are tested for COVID-19.

Among others, Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority, SSP Traffic, CEO Building and other Constructions Welfare Board, Joint Director Employment Kashmir,

Nodal Officer, Isolation(Hospitals), Lab Coordinator J&K, Nodal Officers COVID-19 of GMC, Srinagar, SKIMS and JVC Bemina were present in meeting.

The Deputy Commissioners of all Kashmir districts and Director SKIMS participated in the meeting through video Conferencing.