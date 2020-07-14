DGP for intensified CASO to flush out terrorists

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 14: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today visited district Budgam and Awantipora to review the security, law and order and crime scenario.

He interacted with officers and jawans of the Police Component Budgam and chaired jurisdictional officers meetings at Awantipora. He also inaugurated monitoring cell at DPL Budgam.

DGP was accompanied by the DIG SKR Atul Goel.

While addressing the officers and jawans at Budgam, the DGP said that J&K Police along with other security forces have been following the mission of achieving peace in Jammu and Kashmir with a lot of sacrifices and added that we need to be more focused and determined so that long lasting peace is achieved for the people here. He said continued coordination and collective efforts are required for achieving the desired results.

The DGP stressed for intensified cordon and search operations to flush out the terrorists. He emphasized to be prepared to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the terrorists and their masters across from the border.

He said that the success against the terrorists in recent times across Jammu and Kashmir are well appreciable yet we should continue our actions against them with coordinated strategies to bring durable peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing the jurisdictional officers meeting at Awantipora, Singh emphasized quality and transparent investigation of all kinds of heinous crime so that the criminals are brought to law.

DGP directed the district SPs to make strong cases against the identified individuals who are habitual offenders in drug peddling and poppy cultivation. The process of registering and challaning such cases should be on fast track and the culprits booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) as well in suitable cases.

He also directed the district SSP to review the security of people’s representatives on a regular basis.

SSP Budgam Amod Nagpure and SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem Khan briefed the DGP about the measures being taken to further tighten the security arrangements in their respective districts.