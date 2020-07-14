Active public participation imperative for developmental process: Lt Governor

*Meets various public delegations at Bandipora

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 14: Active public participation is imperative for developmental process and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir is laying special focus on it.

This was stated by the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu during his visit to Bandipora district where he interacted with various delegations to take stock of the developmental needs of people of the district.

He was accompanied by Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad and heads of various departments.

The Lt Governor also e-inaugurated six developmental projects worth Rs 8.52 cr and laid foundation stones of five projects worth Rs 21.52 cr for Bandipora district, besides reviewing the progress being made on various developmental projects and works under execution.

Earlier, the Lt Governor conducted an aerial survey of Wular Lake to inspect the dredging, restoration work and the overall condition of the lake. He was accompanied by Chief Executive Director, Wular Conservation & Management Authority (WUCMA), Syed Farooq Ahmad Gillani.

In continuation to his public outreach programme, the Lt Governor met 16 delegations including deputation of BDC Chairpersons, representatives of PRIs, Urban Local Bodies, Bandipora Civil Society, Tehsil Coordination Committee Hajin, Traders Federation, Fruit Growers Association, representatives of Schedule Tribe (Gujjar and Bakerwal) community, representatives of Fisherman Community, Artisans Association, Self Help Groups of Engineers, National Youth Corps members and progressive farmers’ members. He took stock of their grievances and other developmental issues of Bandipora district.

While interacting with the members of the delegations, the Lt Governor observed that the Government is taking various initiatives to cater to the developmental needs of the people of J&K, with special focus on strengthening the grass root level of democracy through public participation in the developmental process.

Stressing on effective implementation of public welfare schemes, he asked the locals to avail of maximum benefits of various welfare schemes and sought their active participation in developmental programmes launched by the government.

The members of the delegations projected various demands pertaining to empowerment of PRIs and proper security for its members, augmentation of healthcare infrastructure, establishment of Women’s Degree College in Bandipora, loans to farmers at lower interest rates, augmentation of irrigation facilities, strengthening road connectivity, augmentation of power and water supply, establishment of Training and Skill Development Centres for girls, development of tourism sector in the district, beautification and development of Bandipora town, beautification of Wular lake and its coastline, early completion of District Hospital complex, augmentation of sports infrastructure, special relief package for artisans to compensate losses due to COVID-19 lockdown, construction of Bandipora-Gurez Road Tunnel, improvement of mobile network and augmentation of Solar Power Plant in Gurez, establishment of Maternity Hospital in Gurez, insurance scheme for fishermen community, establishment of fruit and vegetable Mandi and early completion of already taken up works under different schemes including Back to Village Programme.

The Lt Governor assured the delegations to review all their genuine issues and demands and issued on-spot directions to the concerned officers for early redressal of some issues projected by the public pertaining to their respective departments. He further directed the concerned officers to set timelines for completion of incomplete and languishing projects, besides prioritizing the local issues like macadamization of roads, augmentation of power infrastructure and provision of drinking water supply and B2V works.

He also advised the people to take all necessary precautions with regard to the containing of COVID-19 by following all SOP’s issued by the government from time to time, besides wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The six projects worth Rs 8.52 cr inaugurated today included- 1×50 Mtr Span Steel bridge over river Kishenganga at Dawar Gurez; RCC weir and embankment protection works at Madhumatti Nallah under CSR of KGHEP-NHPC; Sheep Extension Center at Kunan; bridge over Nagmerg Nallah Aloosa connecting eight revenue villages benefiting more than 15,000 souls; 1×25 Mtr Span Foot Bridge at Athwatto and 6-roomed school building constructed at High School Mantrigam.

Besides, foundation stones of five projects worth Rs 21.52 cr were laid today including – maintenance/ upgradation of Kaloosa Gurdal Road under PMGSY; construction of Panchayat Bhawan Lowdara; 0.50 MGD Rapid Sand Filtration Plant under NABARD WSS Ajas to benefit more than 20,000 souls; 0.20 MGD Rapid Sand Filtration Plant under NRDWP WSS Mantrigam to benefit 7,000 souls and construction of Bus Adda at Nussu.