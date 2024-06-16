J&K Bank commissions 1001st branch in Mumbai, inaugurates 2 ATMs in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 15: Crossing a significant milestone of 1000 branches across the nation, J&K Bank has commissioned a state-of-the-art branch in Malad, Mumbai – the commercial capital of the country.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash today inaugurated the Bank’s 1001st branch in Malad, Mumbai in presence of General Manager (Treasury Operations) Rakesh Koul and Zonal Head (Mumbai) Irfan Anjum. The inauguration ceremony witnessed a vibrant gathering that included eminent personalities from the area, enthusiastic local residents, businessmen, Branch Managers and other officials of the Bank.

Baldev Prakash expressed his pleasure about the Bank’s expansion and commitment to providing best and most convenient banking services across India. He said, “While being testament to our dedication and hard-work, establishing a new branch in Malad is part of our plan to expand our presence across the rest of India especially in the commercial hubs of the country. Malad is our 15th branch in the state of Maharashtra.”

The MD further said, “We continue to prioritize customer satisfaction through our extensive network of branches and ATMs, offering a range of banking services that cater to diverse financial needs. With a plan to have robust presence across India, the bank remains committed to its mission of financial empowerment of people thereby fostering economic growth and development.”

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Bank has pressed two new ATMs into public service thereby enhancing its access and convenience further for the customers. The ATM at Matador Stand Sunjwan in Jammu was inaugurated by the Member Parliament Ghulam Ali Khatana today in presence of DGM (Law) Vinod Kumar Sharma, Cluster Head (Jammu-II) Chandrika Parihar amid a gathering of prominent citizens, valuable customers and other bank officials.

Commending the role of J&K Bank in the economic development of J&K, MP Ghulam Ali Khatana thanked the management for extending the facility to the people of the area.

The ATM at Amina Hospital near Chhanpora Bye-pass in Srinagar was inaugurated by Zonal Head (Srinagar) Raja Zaffer in presence of Cluster Heads Shabir Ahmad Bulla and Asmat Ara, MD Amina Hospital Dr Mushtaq Purzagar, Dr Gul Mohammad Bhat and other officials of the Bank and Nursing Home.