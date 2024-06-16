Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Meenu Gupta to all: “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything “.

2. To all from Garima Sharma: ” Respire to aspire for your desire with the help of fire”.

3. From Damini Bhagat to all: “Just Chase after your dreams , no matter how big they are”.

4. To all from Abhinav Sharma: “If you don’t work hard, no one can give you the life you want”.

5. From Nishant Sharma to all: ” Try and fail but never fail to try”.

6. To all from Paarth Nanda: ” It’s not possible to think differently by keeping the same mindset.

You really need to work on your cores to see the change”.

7. From Jagriti Gupta to all: “Your life is a precious gift of God , don’t waste it comparing it with others” .

8. To all from Rajesh Kumar Chopra: “If time does not wait for anyone, then why do you wait for the right time , the time which is going on is the best time”.

9. From Anagh Mahajan to all: “Silence is the element in which great things fashion themselves together”.

10. To all from Shiv Kumar Sharma: “Pain is more painful when you don’t try to recover from it”.

BEST MESSAGE

The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to RANDITYA BANDRAL, R/o H:NO- HF-401, NEW PLOTS, OPP STATE MOTOR GARAGES, JAMMU 180005 for the message “Happiness and joy is important in life because without this life is forcefully”.

e-mail: cipher-decipher@dailyexcelsior.com