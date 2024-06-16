CSIR-IIIM inks MoA with Aromatic & Allied Chemicals for aroma products

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, and Aromatic & Allied Chemicals, Bareilly, have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to collaborate on the value addition of selected aromatic crops of the region of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the joint development of innovative aromatic products.

This collaboration aims to leverage CSIR-IIIM’s expertise in natural product research and Aromatic & Allied Chemicals’ proficiency in the processing of aromatic oils in developing high-value aromatic products that meet market demands and enhance agricultural sustainability. This collaboration will bring the close connect among the farmers of local region of UT of J&K and the aromatic industries, ultimately will enhance the already booming agri-startup and agri-economy of the region, said a spokesperson of CSIR-IIIM.

Speaking at the MoA signing event, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM, expressed pleasure about the partnership, stating: “This collaboration aligns with CSIR-IIIM’s commitment to translating scientific knowledge into impactful applications. By combining our research strengths with Aromatic & Allied Chemicals’ industry insights, we aim to create new avenues for the utilization of aromatic resources for economic and environmental benefits. Such venture would also go a long to help the progressive farmers for value addition, product development and the market linkage.”

Aromatic & Allied Chemicals (AAC) known for its pioneering work in aromatic products, views this collaboration as a strategic opportunity to expand its product portfolio and contribute to the growth of the aromatic industry. “We are excited to partner with CSIR-IIIM, a premier research institute renowned for its scientific rigor and innovation,” commented Gaurav Mittal, MD of Aromatic & Allied Chemicals. “Together, we look forward to developing cutting-edge aromatic products that uphold the highest standards of quality and sustainability,” he added.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials and researchers from both organizations, underscoring their mutual commitment to fostering scientific collaboration and driving innovation in the aromatic industry. The event was organised by CSIR-IIIM Aroma Mission Team, under the supervision of Er Abdul Rahim, Chief Scientist & Head, RMBD&IST, and BDG, and Nodal Scientist, Dr Suphla Gupta and Dr Love Sharma.