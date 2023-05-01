J&K Bank clocks century in Srinagar branch-network after Tengpora inauguration

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 1: As part of measures to enhance ease of banking for its growing customer base, J&K Bank today dedicated a new branch for public at Tengpora, Srinagar. The latest addition has taken the branch count in Srinagar zone to one hundred.

The Bank’s General Manager and Divisional Head Kashmir, Tabassum Nazir inaugurated the branch in presence of Zonal Head Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad, Cluster Heads Shabir Ahmad Bulla & Asmat Ara, and Branch Manager Syed Irrum amid a gathering of senior citizens and local businessmen.

Highlighting the Bank’s sustained efforts to enhance ease of banking across its areas of operations, GM Tabassum Nazir told the gathering, “It is a significant occasion for J&K Bank to have established 100th branch in Srinagar Zone. We at J&K Bank always devise plans to ensure new banking touch-points are commissioned in line with the needs of our customers.”

While urging the customers to avail all the available facilities, she assured them of best services including that of digital banking. “We attach great importance to your association with our bank and shall continue to add value to this bond by ensuring best customer services in physical as well as digital domains of banking” she said.

Notably, besides the business community in and around Tengpora, the newly established branch will also cater to areas like Gangbug, Mushtaq Colony, Galwanpora, Mahrajpora, Moominabad, Muslimabad and Naveedabad.