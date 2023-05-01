Mayor visits Jagti, Nagrota migrant camps, takes stock of problems

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: Mayor, Jammu Rajinder Sharma today visited migrants camp Jagti and TRT Nagrota and took stock of the problems being faced by the Kashmiri migrants residing there.

The Mayor was received by Seh Prabhari, BJP KDD, Hira Lal Bhat, State media head and Prabhari KDD BJP Youth Wing, Chetan Wanchoo, Paira Lal, Mandal president and Rohit Ganjoo, district president KDD.

Hira Lal Bhat apprised the Mayor about the deplorable condition of migrant quarters. He apprised him that thousands of KP families residing in Jagti and Nagrota TRT Township have been forced to live in insanitary and unhygienic conditions. He said there is no proper sanitation in camps as majority of inmates suffer from different ailments whose health problems have further deteriorated due to improper sanitation of the surroundings.

Chetan Wanchoo apprised the Mayor about the pathetic condition in the area. He said there is dire need to upgrade health facility. He said no major surgeries are presently being carried out in the Sub District Hospital, Jagti making it just a namesake health facility. He said that KPs which are living in the vicinity since decades are totally dependent on this hospital but the poor infrastructure and handful of facilities are forcing them to look for the same in other places which are far away.

He said the ultrasound facility is available only twice a week and it should be made available for entire week.

Pyare Lal said that the hot season has set in, the sanitation also needs to be ensured and therefore, fogging, cleanliness drive, etc. to keep control on mosquitoes is of vital importance in Jagti and Nagrota TRT.

Rohit Ganjoo raised serious concern over menace of stray dogs which has made the life of inmates more problematic need also to be looked into. A number of dog-bite cases are being reported in the area which has made their life hell.

After listening the problems, the Mayor said that necessary steps will be taken to resolve the problems being faced by the migrants residing in camps. He assured that sanitation and fogging drives will be conducted shortly.

The Mayor assured that the issue of upgrading the health facilities will be resolved shortly by taking up the matter with the Secretary Health. He said that Government is committed to provide basic amenities to the migrants residing in the camps.