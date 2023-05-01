Plight of protesting wrestlers hints women are not safe in country: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: Drawing attention towards the aggrieved female wrestlers who are protesting against alleged sexual harassment, Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party Spokesperson Nirmal Mahna today expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the women in the country.

“For last four months, exceptionally accomplished and patriotic wrestlers, who have represented the country in the high-ranking sporting events across the world are running from pillar to post for seeking justice and all they have received is indifferent and rather arrogant response from the Central Government,’ she said, while addressing a press conference, here today.

The AAP leader lamented that justified demand of these wrestlers for conducting an impartial and objective enquiry to investigate the allegations leveled by them against the all-powerful, erstwhile President of the Wrestling Federation of India was treated by the Sports Ministry in rather indifferent manner.

“Allegations, which included accusation of sexual misconduct with female wrestlers, are of very serious nature. Any empathetic and alert Government would have taken immediate notice of such complaints and resolved the issue in an impartial and urgent manner. But our country’s Sports Minister treated the matter in a business-as-usual manner and the report of the inquiry committee is still awaited,” she added.

Pointing out that the aggrieved athletes had to approach the Supreme Court for registration of FIR against the accused because the police initially did not pay any heed to their request, the AAP leader said that such situation raises serious questions about the indifferent and arrogant attitude of the Central Government about the safety and security of the female population of the country in general, and the athletes, in particular.

“Why should the population of this country continue suffering for voting the Central Government to power?” she asked and appealed the people to be careful while electing their representatives in next general elections.

Maj Gen (Retd) R S Jamwal, Farooq Ahmed Banday, Kuldeep Kumar Rao, Amit Langer & Brij Mehara were also present in the press conference. They claimed that the public at large was fed up with the monotonous, dull & boring `Mann Ki Baat’ of PM Modi.

“In democratic Governments, it should be Jan Ki Baat instead of Mann Ki Baat. Man Ki Baat was used in the past by the great dictators like Hitler, Mussolini & Napoleon Bonaparte,” they explained.