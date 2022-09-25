J&K Bank ATM looted in central Kashmir’s Budgam

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Unidentified persons in intervening night of Saturday-Sunday stole an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of JK bank and decamped with cash in Panzan Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam.

A police officer said that unidentified persons entered into JK Bank ATM, located at Panzan in Budgam and looted cash along with the ATM machine. It was not immediately clear as to how much cash was in the ATM, he said.

The machine was found in a broken condition at GunjBagh adjacent to the village.

Efforts are on to identify the robbers, the officer said, adding that ATM guard’s statement will be recorded and CCTV footage will also be analyzed following which the investigation will get a direction,” he said.

A case under relevant section of law has been registered in Police Station Chadoora, and further investigation is on, the officer added. (Agencies)