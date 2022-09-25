Chandigarh Airport To Be Renamed After Bhagat Singh, Says PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Sept 25: Chandigarh airport will be renamed after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today on his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat”. The move is being seen as BJP’s one-up against the Aam Aadmi Party over the martyred legend’s legacy.

“As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” PM Modi said.