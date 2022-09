EMPLOYMENT (25-09-2022)

KHAJURIA REBARS PVT LIMITED

REQUIRED: 2 MALES

QUALIFICATION: B.TECH (CIVIL) OR M.TECH (CIVIL)

QUALIFICATION: B.TECH(CS/IT) OR M.TECH (CS/IT)

CONTACT NO : 9958816710

INFO@KHAJURIATMT.COM

BASIC SALARY:

15000+INCENTIVES+PETROL EXPENSE.

REQUIRED

OPHTHALMOLOGIST (FRESHER/RETIRED;

FULL/PART-TIME)

REQUIRED NEAR JAMMU.

E-MAIL CHOWDHARYEYECENTRE@GMAIL.COM

WANTED STAFF

TEACHERS : BA/ BSC/MSC

WITH OR WITHOUT B.ED

ATTRACTIVE SALARY

CONTACT PRINCIPAL

DASHMESH PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

BHOUR CAMP JAMMU

PHONE : 9419232442, 9906100980

U-MART

SPL. IN : SCHOOL UNIFORMS

7, RED CROSS BHAWAN, KACCHI,

CHAWNI, JAMMU

WANTED

SALES MAN

SALES GIRL

6006555812, 8491903716,

9419197443

JKCARMART – A LEADING ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR BUYING AND SELLING USED CARS IN J&K

*BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER*

5+ YRS OF RELEVANT EXPERIENCE IN THE AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY. PROVEN TRACK RECORD, GOOD COMMUNICATION, AND INTERPERSONAL SKILLS. TRAVEL WITHIN THE STATE

*INTERNAL SALES*

3+ YRS OF RELEVANT EXPERIENCE. GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL IS A MUST.

EMAIL: CAREER@JKCARMART.COM

REQUIRED

RETIRED ARMY OFFICIALS REQUIRED AS INSURANCE CONSULTANT FOR J&K,PUNJAB & HP. FIXED SALARY + INCENTIVES. INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN APPLY@9958754306

REQUIRED

A “BABY SITTER’’ CUM HOUSE MAID REQUIRED FOR A 7 MONTH BABY. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

9797420919/9906007252

TEACHERS REQUIRED

A REPUTED SCHOOL IN GANDHINAGAR REQUIRES NURSERY TRAINED TEACHERS WITH ATTRACTIVE PERSONALITY , FLUENT IN ENGLISH AND WELL-TRAINED IN MANAGING KINDERGARTEN STUDENTS. WALK-IN WITH RESUME AND RELEVANT CERTIFICATES ON 26TH SEPT 2022 AT 10 AM AT PRINCIPAL OFFICE

23 C/C, NEAR UNION BANK OF INDIA, GANDHINAGAR JAMMU

VACANCY

TOURING JOB

EDUCATED/EXPERIENCE

FEMALE COMPUTER KNOWING

AGE GROUP- 40/50 YRS

RETD/WIDOW PREFERABLY

PATEL HOUSE 96220-91258

AKHNOOR ROAD, OPP PILLER NO. 16

JOB JOB

NEED PHARMACIST 2 MALE AND 2 FEMALE WITH DRUG LICENSE.

QUALIFICATION D PHARMA OR MORE

CONTACT NO. 9103141957, 9419112921

JOB

WE NEED AN EXPERT COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR ONLINE SERVICES IN NARWAL AREA.

SALARY: (NEGOTIABLE).

CONTACT: 7006171300

NURSES (M/F)

AVAILABLE

(FOR 24X7, DAY SHIFT OR NIGHT SHIFT)

“NURSING CARE AT HOME”

TENSION FREE FOR YOUR OLD AGE

“PARENTS & PATIENTS”

BHARTI HEALTHCARE SERVICES

293-A SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU

HARSH = 7006832169

NO. 1 IN SERVICES SINCE FROM 2016

REQUIRED

FEMALE TEACHER REQUIRED FOR A CBSE STUDENT OF CLASS 10. SCIENCES AND MATHS AT SUBHASH NAGAR

SALARY:-5000/-

TIMINGS:-

AFTER 12:30 PM ANYTIME

MOB:-9906205984

REQUIRED

REQUIRED IELTS TRAINER (MUST BE EXPERIENCED)

PREFERENCE: FEMALE EXCELLENT COMMAND ON ENGLISH.

SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE

JP OVERSEAS EDUCATION

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU – 7006866614

HELPER WANTED FOR CLINIC AT SHAKTI NAGAR

QUALIFICATIONS. UNDER MATRIC

SHOULD HAVE OWN BIKE OR SCOOTER

TIMING 8.45 AM TO 7PM

SALARY RS 7000/-PERMONTH + 1000 EXTRA FOR PETROL

TOTAL 8000/-PER MONTH

SEND YOUR DETAILS ON 9419184919 WHATSAPP NUMBER

REQUIRED STAFF

PROFESSIONAL HAIR STYLIST – 05

MAKEUP ARTIST – 05

NAIL ARTIST – 05

WEB DESIGNER – 02

MANICURE, PEDICURE – 04

SECURITY GUARD – 02

PEON – 02

DRIVER – 02

HOUSE KEEPER – 02

PROFESSIONAL SKIN CARE – 02

HOLLYWOOD WAVES MAKEUP STUDIO AND ACADEMY

SAINIK COLONY, NATIONAL HIGHWAY (JAMMU)

MOB.: 9541349514

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 26-SEPT 2022

TIMING- 3.00 PM TO 6.00PM

REQUIRED

COMPUTER ENGINEER – 01

OFFICE MANAGER – 01

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

VERTEX II IT SOLUTIONS

BEHIND SAUGAAT MAIN CHOWK JANIPUR

JAMMU – 7006615236,7780869886

WE MEET ALL YOUR REQUIREMENTS UNDER ONE ROOF

THROUGH GOVT. E. MARKETING (GEM)

COMPUTERS, LAPTOPS, PRINTERS,

TONERS AND STATIONARY ETC

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT AND DATA ENTRY OPERATOR

AEON INFRATEL PVT. LTD., A LEADING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY REQUIRES AN EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT AND A DATA ENTRY OPERATOR HAVING RELEVANT EXPERIENCE IN ACCOUNTS FOR ITS JAMMU OFFICE.

CONTACT: 7780857715

MAIL RESUME AT AEON.INFRATEL@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

STAFF FOR OFFICE

1) MANAGER (M) – EXPERIENCE 5 YRS

2) ACCOUNTANT M/F – (MUST HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF GEM & BUSY)

3). SECRETARY (F) – (MUST HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY)

CONTACT NO: 9419161503

BARI BRAHMNA JAMMU