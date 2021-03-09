J&K bags Bronze in 17th Senior National Soft Tennis C’ship

Five day long championship concludes in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The 17th Senior National Soft Tennis championship for men and women concluded at Multi Sports Activity Centre Gindun, Stadium Rajbagh here.

The championship commenced on March 4, 2021 in which 32 States and Union Territories participated.

For Jammu & Kashmir, Sidhani Singh, Khushbo Jan, Syed Aaira Andleeb, Hoorain Basharat, Mehwish Manzoor, Gazala Rashid, Suzain Subzar, Dayeena Ayoub, Misba Jan, Munaza Fayaz and Nila Sayar bagged the Bronze medal in women team event category in the championship.

Director, Tourism Department Kashmir, GN Itoo, was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed prizes among the winners.

Nuzhat Ara, Joint Secretary J&K Sports Council and NG Vegda, Executive Director Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India were also present during the prize distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the prize distribution ceremony, Director Tourism Kashmir appreciated the vigour and enthusiasm among the participants who come from different States and Union Territories of India for participation in the competition.

“I am also thankful to Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India which has provided an opportunity to J&K Soft Tennis Association for conducting this National level prestigious function in the Union Territory,” Dr Itoo said.

Dr. Gh. Hassan, General Secretary J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association thanked all participants, officials and parents who made their encouraging presence during the competition.

The coaches of Jammu and Kashmir Soft Tennis players are Indu Bhushan Padha, ameer Ahmad Shah and Asif Altaf.

Pertinently, the J&K players are going to participate in the upcoming Junior and Sub Junior Soft Tennis Championship to be held in Ahmedabad, Gujrat this month.