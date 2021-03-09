JEE-Mains Topper Ranjim Prabal Das, A Covid Survior, Is An Elon Musk Fan

New Delhi: Ranjim Prabal Das, the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains topper, didn’t give up even when he tested positive for COVID-19 and got back to studies as soon as his fever subsided. He is one of the six candidates who scored perfect 100 in the JEE-Mains exam.

“When I tested COVID-19 positive, I focused on healing. Once the fever subsided, I got back to studies,” said Mr Das who hails from Delhi.

A fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Mr Das plans to go to IIT Delhi for his higher studies.

“I follow Elon Musk and I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise, I will go to InSc Bengaluru for science graduation,” Mr Das said.

IIT Delhi is among top 100 institutes for Engineering and Technology worldwide.

The other perfect scorers in the exam are Pravar Kataria from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Sidhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the February session examination from February 23 to 26, 2021. The exam was conducted at over 800 centres in 331 cities, including nine centres abroad — Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait

A total of 6.52 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination, 95 per cent of whom had appeared in the B.E/B.Tech papers and 81.2 per cent appeared in B.Arch/B.Planning paper, according to NTA officials. (AGENCY)