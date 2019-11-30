J&K bags 3rd position in North Zone School Band Competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: J&K team represented by Sainik School Nagrota bagged third position with cash prize of Rs 5000 in North Zone School Band Competition held at Shimla.

The event was organized by Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, through its flagship programme ‘Samagra Shiksha’ and Himachal Pradesh was the coordinating state for the competition.

Five states/UTs- Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh (HP) participated in the competition wherein all the teams strived for better performance in a tough competition. First prize was bagged by Sainik School Kapurthala, Punjab and the second was clinched by Holy Public School, Faridabad Haryana.

HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Education Minister, Suresh Bardhwaj and K Girja Shankar, Senior Consultant MHRD, Government of India, were also present during the event. The Chief Minister lauded the talented teams of young children who performed astonishingly and mesmerized the audience with their tunes. He personally met each team and interacted with them after the end of competition.

Commenting on this success, Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner/Secretary School Education stressed that such competitions bring out the best out of students which ultimately hones their talents and skills. She further shared that school education is in the process of establishing quality district level band for school children.

Dr Arun Manhas, Project Director Samagra Shiksha also lauded the efforts made by team of Sainik School Nagrota and team of Samagra Shiksha for efforts which resulted in success.