Be alert against enemy, Gen Rawat to troops

Army chief reviews situation at N Command

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat today visited the Northern Command headquarters at Udhampur and urged troops to be alert against any inimical designs of the enemy and stay aggressive in their approach.

“The Chief of Army Staff interacted with the troops and conveyed his appreciation to the soldiers for their steadfastness and high morale, which were reflective of their unwavering commitment and selfless dedication to the nation,” a Defence spokesperson said.

He said the Army chief “urged the troops to be alert against any inimical design of the enemy and be aggressive in their approach”.

Gen Rawat also lauded “the synergy and cooperation” between the Northern Command, Air Force, para military forces, civil administration and the Central Police Organizations operating in the region, the spokesperson said.

The Chief of Army Staff exhorted all ranks to continue carrying out their task in a professional manner for creating a secure and peaceful environment for the ‘Awaam’ (people) of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army chief’s visit to the Northern Command headquarters at Udhampur comes close on the heels of reports that he was tipped to be the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the country.

Sources said that Gen Rawat was reported to have detailed inter-action with top Army Commanders in Udhampur on various issues including situation prevailing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir including twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch where ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops have become a regular feature.

Infiltration attempts by the militants on the LoC, presence of militants at launch pads on Pakistan side and related issues reportedly figured in the meeting apart from anti-militancy operations in the Kashmir valley.

Indian Army has been responding very effectively to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops at all the places along LoC inflicting heavy casualties and infrastructural damages on Pakistan side.

The winter strategy both in the hinterland in Kashmir as well as on the LoC has been very high on the Army strategy as the militants during this season will come down to plains from the upper reaches increasing chances of their elimination in the encounter.

At the same time, some passes used by the militants for infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir through the LoC will become snow bound.