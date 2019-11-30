Period of terrorism over in J&K, it is beginning of new era: RSS leader

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh, Aniruddha Deshpande today said that successive Governments for 70 years delayed the abrogation of Article 370 which created a sense of separatism among a section of people in Kashmir valley.

The RSS leader however said that every thing will not change by only abrogation of Article 370 and stressed on continuous work for changing the mindset of those people who are playing in the hands of vested and anti national elements.

Aniruddha Deshpande was speaking at a seminar at Jammu Club here, today on the topic Jammu &Kashmir New Vision, New Narrative organized by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation. He said it has now become imperative that the nationalist forces in the J&K have to work hard to counter the narrative of other side which was responsible for three decades long turmoil in the erstwhile State.

The RSS leader said with the abrogation of 370 and total integration of J&K with Union of India the Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) communities will get the benefits of all laws which are in force in the rest of the country and the discrimination with these communities will end once for all. He said the period of terrorism is now over in the J&K and it will be a beginning of new era of peace and prosperity in both the UTs. The youth will get the jobs with the opening of new business ventures in the UTs, he added.

The RSS leader however said that the people of both the UTs are duty bound to cooperate with the Government in creating a cordial atmosphere for the development. He termed the exodus of entire minority Hindu community from Valley a great tragedy through the hands of separatists and anti national elements and showed confidence that the days of their pain and agony are over now.

Addressing the seminar Dr Anirban Ganguly, Director Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation said Dr Mookerjee the founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) in the speeches made by him in Constituent Assembly showed his concern for Kashmir and ill effects of Article 370. He said a Parliamentarian from Bengal, Dr Mookerjee forecast the implications of the special status granted to J&K in the Indian Constitution which he said will be an impediment in total integration of the erstwhile State with rest of India.

Ganguly said Dr Mookerjee made supreme sacrifices for the noble cause as he worked with a missionary zeal for total integration of the State and inspired millions and millions of Indians to struggle for this great national cause. The seeds of abrogating this Article were sown on the day when Dr Mookerjee was jailed while crossing the Lakhanpur bridge and his supreme sacrifice yielded fruits after 70 long years of struggle by nationalist forces in the country, he added.

He said the European Union Parliamentarians delegation which visited J&K recently had come here to study that how to tackle problems akin to J&K in their own countries where terrorism and activities of Muslim fundamentalists are also raising the ugly head. He said if abrogation of Article 370 took 70 long years the aftermath narrative of abrogation of this Article will be now carried forward to counter disruptive forces.

He said “you have to be cautious about the narrative created by the people from Harvard and other international agencies including Communists by putting your strong narrative to counter them without compromising on nationalistic and patriotic ideas.

The Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta also spoke on the occasion. The seminar was attended by the prominent people of the UT including senior RSS functionaries and BJP leaders.