Rana seeks comprehensive package on employment, employability

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Nov 30: Stressing the need for focussed attention towards youth empowerment, Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today sought a comprehensive package on employment and employability in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The process of recruitment and generation of job opportunities has received huge dent in recent years with youth finding themselves pushed to the wall”, Rana said while addressing a meeting organized by Ashwani Kumar, Sarpanch Gorda in Block Mathwar of Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

“The Government must come up with a comprehensive plan to tackle un-employment and un-employability.

Tackling the twin challenges of generating employment and ensuring employability alone could steer Jammu and Kashmir out of the burgeoning problem of unemployment, Rana said.

“The Government has to be innovative and receptive to the latest trends of job market and design programmes accordingly to offset the challenge of unemployment in Jammu & Kashmir,” he said adding that for this purpose, it is imperative to make available the required skill set to the youth so that they are employed and can earn their dignified living.

He recalled the vistas of opportunities generated a few years ago in terms employment and employability and lamented that these were consigned to archives, leaving the aspirants in lurch and shrinking their avenues. He referred to the programmes like SKEPWY, Udaan and Himayat, saying these had generated hope but political myopism came in the way thus retarding employment growth. The educated youth, he said, are feeling fatigued due to lack of jobs.

He hoped that employment and employability will receive priority by the Government thus generating hope among the educated, skilled and unskilled youth, who find themselves pushed to the wall.

He also sought expeditious completion of the on going works to meet the deadline. Delays generally lead to cost escalation and denial of timely benefits to targeted segments of population, he maintained.

Rana called for ensuring regulated drinking water and power supply during the current winter months and focussed attention on dependable road network in the interiors.

Those present on the occasion included Dharamveer SinghJamwal, Kuldeep Singh (Retd ZEO), Anwar Khan, Sarpanch Sain Khan, Sapranch Nakshatar Singh, Sarpanch Sanjeev Singh, Panch Nisha Singh, Tejpal Singh, Rekha Langeh, Lucky Singh and others.