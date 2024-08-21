J&K Assembly Pools | Apni Party Announces Candidates Assembly Constituencies

JAMMU, Aug 21: The J&K Apni Party on Wednesday announced the assembly mandates for several constituencies.

In a press note, the party said that the mandates were recommended by the chairman of Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC), Mohammad Dilawar Mir and were approved by the party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari.

As per the handout, Rafi Ahmad Mir has been given the 47-Pahalgam, Hilal Ahmad Shah 44-Anantnag, Tariq Shah Veeri 45- Bijbehara, Abdul Majeed Pdder 38-DH Pora, Riyaz Ahmat Bhat 4-=Devsar, Adv. Gowher Hassan Wani 36-Zainapora, Mir Altaf 32-Pampore, and Adv. Owais Khan 37-Shopian.