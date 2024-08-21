NEW DELHI, Aug 21: As many as 11 additional judges from two high courts, including nine from Allahabad, were on Wednesday elevated as permanent judges.
According to the Union law ministry, two additional judges from the Andhra Pradesh High Court were also made permanent judges.
Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called ‘permanent’ judges. (AGENCIES)
Eleven Additional Judges Of 2 High Courts Elevated As Permanent Judges
