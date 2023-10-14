J&K | Anti-corruption Court Grants Bail To DySP Adil Sheikh

Srinagar, Oct 14: Suspended deputy superintendent of police, Sheikh Adil Mushtaq, who was arrested last month in an alleged corruption and extortion case, was granted bail by a Special Anti-Corruption Court on Saturday.

The accused was granted interim bail until October 21, which is also the next date of hearing in the case, officials said.

DSP Adil, a 2015 batch officer of the Kashmir Police Service (KPS), was arrested on September 21 on multiple charges of corruption and extortion.

After his arrest, a five-member Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the case. Adil was suspended by the J&K government after his arrest.