Two Dead After Truck Skids off Road in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: Two persons were killed after a truck they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday.

Quoting an official, that the truck that on its way from Kargil to Sonamarg skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Mandir Mode on Zojila.

He said that in the accident two persons died and their bodies were recovered by rescue teams. Police have taken cognisance of the incident, he added. (KNO)