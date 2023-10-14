Member Of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Oct 14: Er. Gulam Ali Khatana, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today and discussed various issues of public importance.

Later, Dr Abu Adil, Director, Kelley Foundation also called on the Lt Governor and briefed him on the endeavours of his organization to spread awareness on the pressing issues of water management systems. He also presented his book highlighting the challenges of water contamination and scarcity in the region to the Lt Governor.