J&K Admin to provide a Govt job to Rahul Bhat’s wife in Jammu, financial assistance to the family: LG Manoj Sinha

Government will bear educational expenses of the daughter: LG

Special investigative team to be constituted to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack; concerned SHO attached

Srinagar, May 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today announced a government job to the wife of Rahul Bhat who was killed by the Terrorists at Budgam on Thursday.

The Government will also extend financial assistance to the family and bear educational expenses of the daughter of the deceased, the Lt Governor said.

A special investigative team will be constituted to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack.

“J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat’s wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter”, said the Lt Governor in a tweet.

A decision has been taken to constitute a special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached, he added.

Earlier, the Lt Governor met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family.

In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul’s family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act, the Lt Governor said. (Agencies)