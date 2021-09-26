J&K admin reduced to PR machinery instead of alleviating people’s misery: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR, Sept 26: Alleging that the local administration has been reduced to being a “PR and propaganda machinery” instead of alleviating people’s misery, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said she is amused that the Centre has continued its normalcy acrobatics in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba, president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said there are back to back ministerial visits followed by “PR antics” such as air show in Srinagar to showcase normalcy in the state.

Amused that GOI continues its normalcy acrobatics in J&K. Back to back ministerial visits followed by PR antics such as Air Show in Srinagar to showcase normalcy when J&Ks shattered economy has suffered losses worth Rs 40,000 crores since 2019, Mehbooba wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

At a time when youth are committing suicide and unemployment rate is 17.8 per cent the local admin has become a PR and propaganda machinery instead of alleviating people’s misery. Governance has been reduced to PR exercises and covering up the truth, she said.

No concern whatsoever for the people of J&K, she added. (Agencies)