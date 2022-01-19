J&K achieves milestone of administering 2 cr Corona vaccine doses

LG compliments Healthcare, Frontline workers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: Jammu & Kashmir today achieved the landmark of administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the ongoing COVID vaccination campaign across the country.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has complimented the efforts of Healthcare and Frontline workers who battled the odds of tough geographical terrain, weather vagaries, and a host of other impediments to achieve this momentous task.

“Congratulations to the people of UT for their cooperation and resolve to unitedly tackle the public health emergency”, he added.

J&K has been a front runner among the States/UTs in vaccinating the eligible population with the COVID vaccine. The J&K administration achieved the completion of 1 crore doses of COVID vaccination as early on 18th September 2021. Subsequently, 100% coverage of 1st dose in 18 and above age group was achieved on 14th October 2021. It was on 12th January 2022, the administration achieved 100% 2nd dose coverage of 18 and above age group.

The Lt Governor has been personally monitoring the public health response to COVID pandemic, including the achievement of vaccination, on a weekly basis.

Pertinently, it was under his guidance that the UT Government had launched a 10-point campaign in November 2021 to raise awareness and highlight the flagship and other Government schemes being implemented at the grassroots level to empower the common man.

Among that 10-point campaign, the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign laid renewed focus on coverage of all unvaccinated cases across the UT by ensuring door-to-door vaccination which substantially boosted vaccination numbers in the region.

As on date, besides achieving 100% double dose coverage of the citizens in the 18 years & above group, the UT administration has achieved 57% coverage of 1st dose in the 15-17 age group, besides administering 1,02,020 precaution doses.