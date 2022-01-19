J&K breaks COVID second wave record, logs 5818 cases; 4 deaths in Jammu

Two more Containment Zones take total to 23 in 3 days

Addl DC, SDM, Judicial Officer, 20 pilgrims test positive

7 officials each at Civil Sectt, RBI, Bahu Tehsil infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 19: Jammu and Kashmir today recorded all-time high daily 5818 COVID positive cases including 4066 in Kashmir and 1752 in Jammu, surpassing May 8, 2021 record of 5443 cases which were registered during second wave.

Jammu region today reported four COVID casualties, two of whom were fully vaccinated and one partially while a number of Government officers and Healthcare workers continue to get infected.

Officials said Jammu and Kashmir had reported highest 5443 COVID positive cases during second wave on May 8, 2021. Kashmir had then registered 3575 cases and Jammu 1868. Today, out of 5818 record positives, the Valley accounted for 4066 and Jammu 1752.

Two officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) today tested positive for COVID-19. One of them is posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Rajouri district while another is deployed as the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Doda district.

A Judicial Officer also tested positive for the virus in Doda.

Seven officials each in Civil Secretariat, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Trikuta Nagar and Bahu Tehsil Office were found infected during random testing by the Health Department officials. One official tested positive in the Education Department at Muthi.

Twenty pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine tested positive for pathogen on their arrival at Katra Railway Station.

A 59-year-old fully vaccinated man from village Kamakhan in Poonch district died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while a 42-year-old woman hailing from Manjakote in Rajouri district succumbed to the virus in the GMC Rajouri.

A 52-year-old fully vaccinated but co-morbid man died of ailments and virus at home. He was resident of village Pakhlai in Chenani tehsil of Udhampur district.

An 87-year-old man from Sector D Bharat Nagar in Talab Tillo area of Jammu district, died of co-morbidities and COVID-19 at Dayanand Medical College (DMC) Ludhiana.

Four casualties have taken Corona toll in Jammu region to 2232 including 1175 in Jammu district, 241 Rajouri, 156 Kathua, 143 Udhampur, 138 Doda, 120 Samba, 103 Poonch, 68 Ramban and 44 each in Kishtwar and Reasi districts.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg today declared two more areas as micro-Containment Zones.

The areas include Lane near H No. 305 Sector E near J&K Bank in Sainik Colony and Lane near H No. 122 Sector 2 at Indira Vihar in Old Janipura.

Yesterday, the district administration Jammu had declared five micro-Containment Zones and 16 a day before.

Among 1752 COVID positive cases in Jammu division today, 1131 were reported from Jammu district alone followed by 105 in Udhampur, 100 Kathua, 89 Samba, 85 Rajouri, 66 Poonch, 63 Doda, 55 Reasi, 53 Ramban and five in Kishtwar district.

As against 1752 cases, 592 persons recovered from the virus.

Jammu region now has 9336 active positive cases.

Total Corona cases in Jammu division have gone up to 1,38,514. Among them, 1,26,946 have recovered from the virus while there were 2232 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 164 fresh COVID positive cases including 118 in Leh and 46 in Kargil.

This has taken Corona count in Ladakh to 23,700. Of them, 22513 have recovered while there were 222 casualties—164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Number of active positive cases in Ladakh stood at 965—900 in Leh and 165 in Kargil.