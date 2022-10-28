J&K Accession Day celebrated at British Parliament

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: The British Parliament on Thursday witnessed a historic commemoration of the 75th year of the signing of the Instrument of Accession by Maharaja Hari Singh, through which the erstwhile Princely state of Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India.

Organised by the Jammu Kashmir Study Centre UK, a think tank dedicated to the study of J&K, the event was hosted by Conservative MP Bob Blackman. The event while reflecting on the historicity of the days leading up to the Accession of J&K to India, focused on showcasing the current developments in the region including the positive changes seen since the abrogation of Article 370.

The event saw a packed room with over 100 attendees comprising of many local Councillors, community leaders, representatives of various organizations, members of the diaspora and friends of India. Besides MP Bob Blackman, the event was attended by MP Theresa Villiers, Chipping Barnet, Virendra Sharma MP – Chair, APPG for India and Ovessa Iqbal, First Secretary, High Commission of India.

Bob Blackman, who chaired this informative seminar at the House of Commons, displayed his framed copy of the Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Hari Singh, adding that it occupied a place of pride in his office. He stated emphatically that it couldn’t be clearer that the late Maharaja ceded the entirety of J&K to India and Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and has been since 1947. He hoped that better sense prevails on Pakistan so that it ceases its illegal occupation of parts of J&K and the region gets re-united as that is what is legally and constitutionally correct.

MP Theresa Villiers expressed her desire to hear more about Jammu Kashmir. MP Virendra Sharma stressed that leaders from across parties and community members must come together and counter the false narrative on J&K. Ovessa Iqbal, First Secretary, High Commission of India, highlighted the strides being made by J&K and the fast paced growth since the abrogation of Art 370 in all sectors and across the State.

There were video presentations by subject matter experts and stakeholders from across JK, who included Alok Bansal, Director India Foundation & Executive Director South Asian Institute for Strategic Affairs; Col Ajay Kumar Raina, Utpal Koul and Prof Sajjad Raja, a native of District Bhimber, PoJK.

Sajjad Raja said that PoJK was facing the worst imaginable violation of basic human rights. He demanded reunification of JK and called out for people to speak up and stand up against Pakistan and its illegal occupation of PoJK.