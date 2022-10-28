AAP holds oath ceremony of J&K, Jammu Province units

*800 office bearers administered oath

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held an oath ceremony for newly appointed office bearers of different units of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Jammu province in Jammu.

Over 800 office bearers of J&K state level units and of Provincial units were administered oath by the Party’s J&K Incharge, Durgesh Pathak, Member Legislative Assembly Delhi. All these office bearers drawn from different districts of Jammu province as well as from state unit of J&K have been recently appointed for party functioning.

Other senior leaders of AAP including Kashmir election in-charge Imran Hussain and Organization Building Incharge Munish Kaushik were present on the occasion. The office bearers were administered oath for functioning of party affairs and development of the organization.

Addressing the event, Durgesh Pathak said that AAP is now the first choice of the people of J&K who are ready to vote for the Party and elect AAP Government so that their grievances and issues come to an end.

He said that J&K is passing through a state of uncertainty and chaos as the UT is being ruled from last 4 years by a proxy Government of Bhartiya Janta Party.

He added that nepotism, favouritism and corruption iare on peak in J&K which is evident from the recent recruitment process by JKSSB.

He further said that AAP is all set to further initiate organization building in J&K where circle committees and village committees will be framed and the Party will contest upcoming assembly polls with full spirit.

Imran Hussain said that development model of AAP in Delhi and Punjab has proven its mettle across the country and the Party has shown the real sense of development and administration.

He said, “Education, Health and other models of development in Delhi and Punjab are pro-people in real sense and no stone will be left unturned in replication of this model across the entire nation.”