22 families rendered homeless as devastating fire gutted around 15 residential houses

*Cash assistance, relief material distributed among victims

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 28: Around twenty two families were rendered homeless as around fifteen residential houses were gutted in devastating fire at village Chug of Paddar here.

As per police sources, around 0130 hours a fire broke out in village Chug of Padder. Around fifteen residential houses were gutted into fire and turned into ashes.

On getting information, police team led by SHO Atholi Inspector Vikram Parihar rushed to the spot and started operation to douse the flames with the help of the locals.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Shafqat Batt, SDM, DDC and BDC members also rushed to the spot and supervised the operation.

A rescue call was received to Indian Army, Dul and immediately 17 Rashtriya Rifles (Maratha Light Infantry) launched relief and rescue operations. Team from Kijai COB and Medical team from Dul were also despatched for relief and rescue operations. The villagers were provided with blankets and warm clothing to fight cold and served with hot meals.

The rescue operation was jointly carried out by Indian Army, Civil Administration and Kishtwar Police. No injury or casualty has been reported in the fire incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

Due to fire, 85 souls of 22 families got affected and were rendered homeless. The victims were Kehar Singh, Roop Singh, Man Singh, Bir Singh, Shadi Lal, Majar Singh, Hari Singh, Janki Nath, Subash Chander, Panraj, Bib Devi, Gudi Devi, Sham Singh, Sarita Devi, Ami Devi, Raj Kishore, Suman Kishore, Sanjay Kumar, Ankur Kumar, Harnam Singh, Mohinder Singh and Gian Singh.

However, District Red Cross Society Kishtwar on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav provided relief items to the fire victims. The relief material includes Rs 4.60 lakh cash, mattresses, beds, pillows, kitchen sets, towels, bed sheets, water cooler, wheat, rice, pulse, cooking oil, etc. Atholi Police has taken cognizance in this regard.

Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed grief on this devastating fire incident. “I am pained to learn about this tragic accident. Hopeful that the administration will provide all monetary and material help to those who lost their property in this devastating incident”, he tweeted.

Former MLC Vikramaditya Singh demanded early relief and rehabilitation for the victims. The former legislator appealed to the administration to provide funds to these families under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to enable them to reconstruct their houses.

Members of Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chenab Zone including Former MLC and Press Secretary DAP Naresh Kumar Gupta have demanded immediate relief and rehabilitation of the affected people. They also sought cash assistance for the fire victims with free of cost building materials.

The members of Social Reforms and Charitable Organization (SRCO) namely Sajeev Parihar, Advocate Kuldeep Sharma, Riaz Ahmad Zargar, Pawan Wazir and others requested the Government to take immediate steps for the rehabilitation of these fire victims before the snowfall.