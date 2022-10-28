Advisor inaugurates two day international workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today inaugurated two days international workshop on ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology in Surgery and Medical Research’ at Government Medical College (GMC) here.

The workshop is being organised by Department of Surgery, GMC Srinagar in collaboration with Open Source Research (OPSORE) and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Kashmir.

Addressing the inaugural session of the workshop, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that Artificial Intelligence is relevant to present day world and it is an established fact that our lives are being positively impacted with the advent of technological advancements. He underscored that the role of AI is amplifying tremendously and numerous aspects in our daily lives are assisted by it.

While divulging about different applications of AI and Information Technology, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that we as a nation are shifting towards digitisation and the present day technological interventions have helped in establishing Hospital Management Systems as well as database of medical records of patients.

The Advisor also highlighted that Universal Health coverage of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir has opened new possibilities. Advisor Bhatnagar further maintained that various societal issues like Drug Abuse, Psychiatric disorders depression and other related issues can be addressed with the help of Artificial Intelligence based web enabled outreach efforts and robust medical care and research can benefit from it

On the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar also said that the present LG’s Administration is committed to improving the medical infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir and in last three years Two AIIMS, seven new Medical Colleges, two State of Art Cancer Institute’s, and other infrastructure has been established in J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof. Shakeel A. Ramshoo said that with the advancement of technologies, it is imperative upon the health intuitions to use Artificial intelligence for the benefit of mankind. He remarked that the medical research will tremendously benefit from AI as it will help giving best possible medical care to people.

In her address, Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid said that Artificial Intelligence is set to become defined future technology in medical sciences as AI is changing the dynamics of surgery and medical research. She remarked that AI can determine the best practices and treatment for patients.

Speaking on the occasion, founder OPSORE, Prof. Alla El Hussna spoke on different contours of the workshop and the applicability of this workshop in terms of present day medical research.

HoD department of Surgery, GMC Srinagar, Prof. Mufti Mehmood also spoke on the occasion.