DC Rajouri reviews drug control measures at NCORD meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 28: The District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) today met under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal here at Drug De-addiction Centre.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on measures to curb the menace of drug abuse in the district. The DSWO apprised the meeting that a series of awareness programs and many sports-related and other activities are being held regularly to channelise the potential of the youth towards a positive direction and also to keep them away from drug addiction.

Regarding the identification of chronic drug addicts by sub-divisional level committees, the meeting was informed that 117 chronic drug addicts have been identified so far.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned stakeholders to work in tandem and make dedicated efforts to make Rajouri a drug free district and keep the youth on the right track so that they can contribute more and more to the development of the Nation.

He also said that the District Administration was putting in dedicated efforts through its effective preventive measures and rehabilitation strategies, besides creating continuous awareness dissemination to eradicate drug menace from the district.

The Deputy Commissioner also stressed on the officers to make more synergized and comprehensive efforts to fight drug menace in the district.

SSP, Mohd Aslam; ADDC, Pawan Kumar; ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; CMO, Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar; CEO, Shailash Kumari; DSWO, Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt and other concerned officers attended the meeting.