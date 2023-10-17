J&K ACB Traps, Arrests Revenue Official In Bribery Case

Jammu, Oct 17: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuth on Tuesday arrested one revenue official in a bribery case.

The ACB spokesman said that acting on information received by Anti-Corruption Bureau through Helpline number 9419678060 from one complainant resident of Kupwara regarding demand of bribe by one Patwari Halqa Bohipora Kupwara, action was initiated.

He said that the complainant alleged that while he was constructing some shops in his private land the patwari concerned with other revenue officials came to the site and took away his material, equipment’s etc with them.

He further alleged that the complainant accordingly approached tehsildar concerned who directed him to meet NT and patwari and when complainant met Patwari Hashim Amin Malik, he demanded bribe of ₹ 50,000 from him and told him that he will be given seized items back and will be allowed to work also if he pays the bribe money.

On this complainant pleaded that he cannot pay huge bribe and it was later on negotiated for ₹30,000.

As the complainant was not interested in paying bribe under these circumstances, the spokesman added that he approached ACB and filed a written complaint against patwari for demanding bribe and requested for legal action.

Accordingly on receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted by the ACB.

“The verification conducted revealed that the revenue team including patwari Hashim Amin Malik has taken away the equipments, construction material from the complainant under construction site and patwari concerned is now demanding bribe from complainant for allowing construction and releasing the material and equipments seized and has directed complainant to come with bribe money on Monday,” he added.

“On the basis of the findings and recommendation of the verifying officer as Prima facie offences U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 were made out against accused Public servant namely Hashim Amin, Patwari Halqa Bohipora, District Kupwara for demanding bribe from complainant for allowing him to construct shops on his private land and release of his equipment/material seized,” he said.

Accordingly a case was registered in Police Station ACB Baramulla Under Section 7 of the PC Act 1988 and the investigation was initiated.

“During the course of investigations the accused patwari was arrested on spot while demanding bribe of ₹ 30,000 from complainant and accepting same through his tout and his close accomplice Bashir Ahmad Mir R/o Mughal Pora (Ex-Lumberdar), who is evading arrest. Searches are also conducted in the residential house of the accused patwari,” he said.

Further investigations of the case are going on, said the spokesman.