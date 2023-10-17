House Of Notorious Drug Smuggler Attached In J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 17: Police on Tuesday attached the residential house of a most wanted notorious drug smuggler in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The drug smuggler has been identified as Azad Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Wachi whose house has been attached under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Tuesday.

The accused has also been booked under PIT-NDPS Act also, police said.

“Shopian Police attached Residential House of one most wanted notorious drug Smuggler namely Azad Ahmad Ganie S/O Mohd Yousuf Ganie R/O Wachi under 68F NDPS Act & also booked the said smuggler under PIT- NDPS Act”, police said on X.