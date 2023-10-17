Palestine Issue If Not Addressed Will Have Far Reaching Consequences On Peace In West Asia: Farooq

Srinagar, Oct 17: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the issue of Palestine if left unaddressed will have far reaching consequences on the long term peace and stability of the entire West Asia region.

Interacting with the press on the side-lines of an event in Srinagar, Farooq said, “I am really sad that no one is raising a voice about the plight of Palestinians in the United Nations”.

He said “it’s very unfortunate to see marked change in India’s stance on Palestine”, Farooq said and added “India’s stand on Palestine has traditionally been guided by the ideals of Nehru and Gandhi. Our people have historically been supportive of Palestinian people and its claims.”

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, “It’s unfortunate that our government had not even made a token appeal for restraint and ceasefire, negating the vision of support to the Palestinian cause articulated by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.”