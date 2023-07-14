J&K | 2 Labourers Among 3 Killed As Vehicle Rolls Down Into Gorge In Kishtwar

JAMMU, Jul 14: Three people including two labourers were killed when a vehicle they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

Official sources said that the Camper vehicle (JK17-6327) carrying three people was moving near the under construction Kiru Hydro-electric project when its driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down into the gorge. All three occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, they said. All residents of Kistwara, the decease have been identified as Badal Kumar (19), driver of the vehicle, son of Ranjeet Singh of Bida Lower Bidda, Ashfaq Hussain (25) son of Mohammad Ashraf Malik and Chanjgu Ram (38) son of C. Singh of Chicgnana Nagseni. Local reports suggest that vehicle belonged to a construction company but official confirmation was awaited.

Confirming the death of the three people in the accident, SHO Kishtwar Abid Bukhari said that a case has been registered and investigations taken up.