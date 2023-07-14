Hartal Calls On The Behest Of Neighboring Country Thing Of Past In J&K: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, July 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that hartal calls on the behest of neighboring country in Jammu and Kashmir are a thing of the past.

Addressing the Valedictory function of CBC, Ministry of I&B’s Multimedia Exhibition in Srinagar on Friday, Lieutenant Governor said in past everyday on a call from a neighboring country, schools and colleges used to close and students could not continue their studies.

“Gone are the days that colleges or schools were being closed here on someone’s call”, LG said.

“I want to tell the children that you are the future of India as well of Jammu and Kashmir”, LG said and added “study in a good atmosphere as you have to represent India and India will flourish under your leadership.. for that peace and tranquility is necessary”.

He said without peace and tranquility, development is not possible anywhere and this you all must keep in mind.

“You all know that 150 days of the year were being observed as hartal and they (separatists) were properly issuing calendar”, he said and added “now 365 days of the year business is normal, schools and colleges are open. We took concrete efforts to restore normalcy and we were successful, he added.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was once known as a hotspot of terrorism and today it is known for tourism.

He said the strength of youth, women and farmers and aspiration of the society are taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights.

“Together, we have to create a developed Jammu and Kashmir in “Amrit Kaal” and it should be our collective responsibility to ensure every city and village aims higher and realizes their aspirations.

He said women and youth are the architects of Jammu and Kashmir’s strong and glorious future.

LG said that last year 1.28 Cr tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir and this year the number is likely to cross over 2 Cr.

“I would like to tell you that every day more than 500 new entrepreneurs are starting their business in Jammu and Kashmir. A new startup is being put available by the youth every next day for the country”, LG said.

He said 24k Cr worth works are going on in Jammu and Kashmir and I assure you that within the two years there will be a minimum 75k Cr industrial investment will arrive on the land of Jammu and Kashmir”.