Ajit Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s Finance And Planning Minister

Mumbai, Jul 14: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday took charge as the state’s finance and planning minister, nearly two weeks after he took oath along with eight other Nationalist Congress Party leaders.

As per a statement prior to the official announcement of portfolios, he was briefed by two secretaries of the Finance and Planning Department..

His new office will be on the fifth floor of Mantralaya which will also serve as the office of the deputy chief minister. (Agencies)