Jitendra Singh Meets Delegation Of Postal Employees, Union Representatives

NEW DELHI, Mar 31: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday met a delegation of postal employees and representatives from their unions to discuss various issues, including cadre restructuring and pension-related matters.

The minister conveyed that the issues raised would be taken up with the concerned ministries and departments for appropriate consideration, in accordance with established policy provisions and applicable rules.

“Several representations were made regarding pension and family pension-related issues. In this context, Dr Jitendra Singh suggested making effective use of existing institutional mechanisms, including Pension Adalat, CPENGRAM, and pension grievance forums, for expedited resolution of long-pending cases,” an official said.

The delegation also discussed concerns related to the Mail Motor Service — an organisation that manages transport services to the Department of Posts — and its future role in the evolving communication ecosystem.

Talks about career progression under existing schemes and sought greater uniformity in implementation across regions also took place. Matters concerning Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), including social security coverage and welfare measures, were also discussed.