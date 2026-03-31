CSIR-IIIM; JKEDI Joined Hands To Strengthen Startup Ecosystem In J&K

Jammu, Mar 31: CSIR-IIIM and its Technology Business Incubator (IIIM-TBI) on Tuesday reinforced their commitment to building a robust startup ecosystem in Union Territory through closer collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), focusing on innovation, incubation, and commercialization of research-driven ideas.

The initiative aims to integrate startups with advanced scientific infrastructure, mentorship networks, and funding opportunities, creating a strong pipeline of technology-based enterprises in the Union Territory.

Khalid Jahangir, Secretary Industries & Commerce and Director JKEDI, with his team joined this deliberation from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) whileas Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR-IIIM with IIIM TBI team represented the CSIR-IIIM Jammu and discussed the expertise and modalities for institutional connect.

Director CSIR-IIIM, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, during his initial remarks emphasized the scientific and resource potential of the region is the real strength, stating that Jammu and Kashmir is home to over 1,500 medicinal plant species, many of which remained unexplored. The Institute is involved in captive cultivation, domestication, agro-technologies development, processing and in the cutting edge research for phytopharmaceuticals and pre-clinical drug discovery, he added.

He said the institute is committed to providing full support to startups by offering access to its advanced infrastructure, including GLP-certified labs, Fermentation Pilot Plants, NABL accredited Quality Control and Quality Assurance, cGMP facilities, analytical facilities at the Institute and its innovation complexes.

“Our focus is to convert innovative ideas into impactful, market-ready products. We are opening our facilities to startups and ensuring 24×7 support for entrepreneurs working in critical sectors like healthcare, biotechnology, and aromatic plants,” he said.

He also proposed linking startups from Jammu and Kashmir with national innovation hubs, including CSIR’s innovation complex in Mumbai, to enhance industry exposure and facilitate market access. Dr. Ahmed underscored the need of strong institutional connect for providing end to end support to the budding startup.

Speaking at the programme, Secretary Industries & Commerce and Director JKEDI, Khalid Jahangir, stressed the need for strong institutional partnerships to enable startups to access research labs, prototyping facilities, and expert mentorship.

He said that Jammu & Kashmir currently has around 1,400 startups, with a growing shift towards technology-based ventures, biotechnology, and food processing.

He highlighted that under the Startup Policy, the government has already disbursed over ₹1.25 crore in seed funding to selected startups, while more proposals are under active consideration.

He added that the selection process is rigorous, involving multi-stage evaluation by experts from academia, industry, and government.

“Building a robust startup ecosystem requires a network of institutions working together. Formal collaborations through MoUs will play a key role in strengthening innovation and ensuring that startups can scale effectively,” he said.

Jahangir further informed that JKEDI is actively supporting startups through incubation, mentorship programmes, market linkages, and exposure to national-level platforms.

He noted that several startups from the region are now engaging with venture capital firms and are at various stages of securing institutional funding.

Highlighting future prospects, he said that Jammu and Kashmir is at a critical stage where sustained support could lead to the emergence of high-growth startups and even unicorns in the coming years.

Dr. Saurabh Saran provided an overview of IIIM-TBI, stating that the incubator has supported over 100 startups, with several developing market-ready products in sectors like herbal healthcare, nutraceuticals, and biotechnology.

He said the incubator provides end-to-end support, including business validation, technical mentorship, infrastructure access, and industry linkages.

Dr. Saran noted that Jammu and Kashmir’s unique biodiversity and geographical advantage make it an ideal hub for startups in biotech, agritech, and healthcare sectors, adding that collective efforts could help the region produce its first unicorn in the near future.

He also highlighted CSIR-IIIM’s ongoing missions such as the Aroma Mission and floriculture initiatives, which have already generated livelihood opportunities and are now being integrated with startup development for value addition and commercialization.

Irtif Lone, I/C CIIBM at JKEDI, presented an overview of the Startup Policy, highlighting that the policy aims to establish J&K as a leading startup ecosystem by 2027.

He informed that the policy focuses on key sectors such as agriculture, food processing, healthcare, tourism, renewable energy, and handicrafts, while also promoting inclusivity by supporting women entrepreneurs and other underrepresented groups.

He added that JKEDI has trained over 15,000 entrepreneurs over the years, with a high percentage of successful enterprises. He also highlighted the establishment of incubation centres, co-working spaces, mentorship networks, and financial support systems including seed funding and venture capital facilitation.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Dr. Vidushi Abrol, Business Manager, IIIM-TBI, who acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders and participants for making the event successful.