US positions amphibious forces in Indian Ocean amid speculation of ground operation in Iran

WASHINGTON, Mar 31: Amid rising speculation over a possible US ground operation against Iran, the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, carrying nearly 1,800 Marines, has been deployed to the Indian Ocean, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a social media post.

A photograph released by CENTCOM showed the 45,000-ton warship sailing in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, though its exact distance from Iran was not disclosed.

The Tripoli is embarked with troops from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, according to images posted on March 26 by the US Defense Department. The visuals showed Marines engaged in a “ship defense exercise.”

According to US Navy data, the vessel can carry around 1,850 Marines along with a crew of about 1,200 sailors. Supporting it is the amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, which can accommodate an additional 700 Marines.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that American forces could target Iran’s Kharg Island, a critical hub handling nearly 90% of the country’s oil exports.

In response, Iran has warned it would “wipe out” any US troops attempting a landing and escalate attacks on global energy infrastructure.

In a parallel buildup, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, comprising up to 2,200 Marines, has reportedly been directed toward the Middle East.

Additionally, around 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have reportedly been ordered to the region, signalling a broader US military buildup amid escalating tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asked the Saudi Arabian government to “eject” US troops from its country, three days after the Iranian military attacked a US air base in Saudi Arabia.

“Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation,” Araghchi wrote on the social platform X. “Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security.

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran’s energy infrastructure in spite of what he said was “great progress” in talks with officials in Tehran.

Moreover, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House that Operation Epic Fury is “moving ahead successfully and according to plan,” noting more than 11,000 targets have been hit and Iranian ballistic and drone attacks are down by 90 percent.

(UNI)