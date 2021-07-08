Jitendra Kumar: Young Philanthropist & Activist Breaking the social media

Social media and other online communication have revolutionized the lives of young Indians that reflect on their lifestyle and more youth are getting engaged in social welfare activities. There are so many youngsters who are highly active on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, etc. The combination of these two fields act wonderfully and that is proved by a young philanthropist Jitendra Kumar , who belongs to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. He has a zealous and hard-working background and his sense of propriety guides him in all his acts. He lives in Delhi with his wife, Anjali.

Jitendra has been fascinated with the difference between the lives of haves and have-nots and has now dedicated his life to rectifying that distance. He has support from a national party which helped him create strong political connections and build a robust network that allows him to do a lot of things for public welfare in the area.

Take a look at his website, thejitendrakumar, to get a unique insight into the life of this young social worker. The website is full of inspirational quotes like “Believe in Karma” and “In a world of worriers, be the warrior.”

His Instagram handle, imjitendrakumar, shows photographs of his family, friends, associates and of a number of activities that he is involved in. One of those is his association with a number of social causes, right from feeding the hungry to helping the destitute.

Personally, Jitendra is focused on his fitness too, for which he maintains a strict fitness schedule and follows healthy eating practice. It is his dream to open his own brand of fitness programs and he is working towards it. Recently, he was also awarded for his social work in the region. Speaking about the award, he said, “This award has pushed me further on the road to doing things for the greater good.”

Jitendra has created a name for himself in the fields of social service and entertainment. That has made him one of the leading social media influencers of his age. You can get in touch with this youth icon on his social media profiles and learn more about his activism.