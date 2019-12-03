JioCinema to host movies available on Sun NXT platform

CHENNAI: Reliance Jio’s movie application JioCinema, the on-demand video platform, on Tuesday said it would present south Indian movies by partnering with Sun NXT, the online video streaming platform from Sun Television Network.

“In association with Sun NXT, JioCinema will present the best of south Indian movie catalogue to Jio users”, a company statement said.

As per the tie-up, JioCinema would host all the movies available on Sun NXT platform across four southern languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and fans would have access to over 4,000 movies.

Movie buffs can explore the strong entertainment in a highly optimised and world-class video streaming experience offered by JioCinema, it said.

The association between the two digital platforms would deliver the best of South Indian video content to fans of Jio in the region, it said.

JioCinema has wide content including over 10,000 movies, one lakh television shows, the statement added. (AGENCIES)