I’m an actor, not a teacher: Akshay on artistes’ responsibility in films

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said films don’t perpetuate negativity in society and as an actor his responsibility is limited to the role he is performing.

The treatment of women in pop culture came under scanner again after a young woman veterinarian in Hyderabad was raped and murdered.

Many were quick to point how Bollywood has normalised stalking, lack of consent and general ill-treatment of women on screen.

When asked about this, Akshay said in a group interview, “A film should be taken as a film. You come there, enjoy, pay for ticket and don’t take it so seriously. We show ‘no smoking’ but have people stopped smoking? Everybody is doing their job, I’m trying to do mine. We are all making a film.”

The actor said a film’s trailer gives the audience enough idea if they’d be comfortable watching the movie.

“Yes, obviously there’s a person playing a negative character, sometimes I play that, but that doesn’t mean I’m trying to teach you negative. I’m just playing a character. I’m an actor, that’s it. If you have a problem after watching the trailer, then don’t see the film, don’t take your family, tell your friends that they shouldn’t watch the film…

“Just like how you have the freedom of speech and writing, the person also has the freedom of acting, whatever he wants to. It is being passed by the censor. If it is passed by the censor, then what’s the problem?” (AGENCIES)